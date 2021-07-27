JOHNSON CITY - Virginia Marian Leftwich Pilkington, age 91, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Milligan, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Davidson Calhoun Leftwich and Mary Lee Adkins Leftwich. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James Henry Pilkington who passed away on February 11, 2016; one infant son, James Henry Pilkington, Jr.; one daughter-in-law, Lisa Pilkington; one brother, William Eugene Lefttwich; two sister-in-laws, Louise Lowe and Geneva Bennett; and one brother-in-law, William Pilkington.
Virginia was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She loved to sew and enjoyed making her own clothes and items for other family members. She loved playing the piano and organ. She was a good singer and could be heard whistling. She was a great cook and loved fixing meals for her family.
She is survived by her four children, Stephan James Pilkington, Theresa Marian Herrick and husband Richard, Johnny Carter Pilkington, and Robin Elizabeth Pilkington; eight grandchildren, Renee Burns, William Herrick, Amber Hudson, Andrew Herrick, Sarah Loos, Caleb Herrick, Stephanie Herrick, and Katherine Tesch; twenty-three great grandchildren; four great-great grandchild; brother, Patrick LaRue; sister-in-law, Geneva Bennett; and several nieces and nephews.
Committal Service and Interment will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the Garden of Sermon on the Mount at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Thompson officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Famoyin and staff for all their love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Pilkington family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Virginia Marian Leftwich Pilkington and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.