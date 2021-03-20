Virginia Mae Russell Mosier, 88, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 18, 2021. She was born to Paul Sr. and Minnie Adams Russell on July 17, 1932.
A native of Jonesborough, TN, Mrs. Mosier was a housewife, homemaker, and mother of four. Virginia was a member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church where she faithfully served the Lord for over 50 years. Her lifelong goal was that others would see Christ through her and that her four generations would meet her in Heaven someday. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Mosier; her parents, Paul and Minnie Russell Sr; her brothers, Paul Russell Jr and Jimmy Russell.
Survivors include sons; Emory Mosier and wife Cathy, Russell Mosier and wife Tricia; daughters Eleta Moye and husband Mercer Sr, Kathie Webb and husband Gary; brother Freddy Russell; sister in Laws Joan Russell and Janice Mosier; brother in law Joe Mosier; fourteen grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial donations may be sent to Mission Program at Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St, Gray, TN. 37615.
Gathering of friends will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2020 from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN. 37604.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN. 37604 with Pastor Gene Lasley and Pastor Walter Wagner officiating. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID-19 guidelines. We ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
