JOHNSON CITY - Virginia Mae “Jenny” Fitzgerald, 78 ,Johnson City was called home to join the Lord and her mother Catherine (Cat) Fitzgerald, Father, George Fitzgerald, Brother: Tom & Jean Fitzgerald and nephew Shawn Fitzgerald.
She was born and raised in Gray, Tenn. She resided with her life long friend, Chris McClain in Johnson City.
She was of the Christian Faith and loved the Lord. Jenny never met a stranger and was known for being kind and generous to everyone.
Jenny’s hobby and passion was fishing with her life long friend Teresa Buck and other close fishing buddies. A special thanks to John McClain for hosting their fishing adventures on Boone Lake.
Jenny worked for TPI for over 20 years before moving over to the Johnson City Transit where she retired after 19 years. She drove for JC Power Transit where she worked with the handicap.
She was loved and will be truly missed by her Johnson City Transit family
Jenny is survived by several cousins include Linda & Gary Pierson of Gray and Nancy Chandler of Gray, two nephews: Jamie Rogers and Nathan Rogers of Gray.
Jenny has many friends and adopted family members. Her most beloved life long friends, Chris McClain of Johnson City and Teresa Buck of Johnson City, other special friends are Kimberly Christenberry ( James Bannon) of Butler, Jeffrey Grindstaff of Erwin, Beverly Stevens, Melissa (Shane) Griffith, Megan (Jon) Mills, Timmy Buck, Cindy (BJ) Stout, Sandra Zimmerman and all the Buck family members. As well as her most loved fur babies: Chole Mae & Sadie Ann Fitzgerald.
Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park with Chaplain Steven Sell officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Saturday will be: Jeffrey Grindstaff, James Bannon, Gary Pierson, Shane Hawkins, BJ Stout, Nathan Rogers, Austin Rogers, Teresa Buck and Kimberly Christenberry. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Timmy Buck, Jon Mills, and Jamie Rogers. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes Hospital in Virginia’s memory.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Fitzgerald family.