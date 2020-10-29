JOHNSON CITY - Virginia Luella Hopkins Mitchell, 65, Johnson City, TN, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her residence.
Virginia was born in Suffolk County, VA, to the late Daniel D.S. and Margie Love Hopkins. She was raised in Fish Springs area of Carter County, TN until becoming a permanent resident of Johnson City, TN. Virginia worked at Pal’s in Jonesborough, TN, loved all her customers, and wonderful people she met while she was there. She was a God loving woman. Virginia was a member of Church of Jesus, 809 W. Main St. Johnson City, TN 37601 and often visited Abounding Grace in Jonesborough, TN. In her free time, she enjoyed writing poetry and spending time with “her boys”, Joshua and Ethan Landers.
In addition to her parents Virginia is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert “Bob” and Sylvania Love; paternal grandparents William Hopkins and Pearl Hopkins Love; brother, Ernest Dean Hopkins; great-granddaughter, Paisleigh Mae Landers.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Virginia Landers and husband Mark, Charlie Mitchell, Jr. and wife Sharon, Kristen Beaver and husband Anthony; fiancé, Roger Lyons; brothers, Raymond Hopkins, James Hopkins, Dallas Hopkins, Richard Hopkins, Robert Hopkins; sister, Ruth Mason; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service for Virginia will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 30, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Dewey Ward, officiating.
The committal service will follow at 3:00 P.M. in Hamby Cemetery, 164 Whaley Town Rd. Butler, TN 37640. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00-1:00 P.M.
At the family’s request they would only like immediate family, church family and close friends to attend the services. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations, services, and cemeteries to please bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
