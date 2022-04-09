JONESBOROUGH - Virginia Lee McQueen, age 78, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Johnson City, TN a daughter of the late William Miller and Emily Crain Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Bill Miller.
Virginia was of the Methodist faith. She had worked as a LPN for Dr. Robert G. Dennis and Dr. Cowan Moss for 38 years. She loved being outdoors and gardening.
She is survived by two daughters, Cherri Broyles and Melissa Broyles Jones; four grandchildren, Emily Jewel Harry, Connor Chappell, Megan Jones and David Hampton; one brother, Ronald Miller; former son-in-law, Kevin Lewis Harry; and friend, Melissa Harry.
There will be no formal services held.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Melissa and Kevin for all their love and care that was shown.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the McQueen family
