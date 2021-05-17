Virginia Lee Hubbard, age 90, was called from this earth to her heavenly mansion on May 16th, 2021. Her hope and trust was with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She is most certainly singing his praise in the new garden more beautiful than any earthly mind can imagine.
Virginia was born December 29, 1930 to the late Henry L., and Winnie Murray in Georgetown, TN. The family moved to Elizabethton when her father began work for TVA in the construction of Watauga Lake. Virginia was a graduate of the Elizabethton High School class of 1949 in spite of the fact her favorite pastime was to skip school with her future sister in law, Martha Hubbard Van Huss.
She was married to Harold E Hubbard in April of 1950, and they celebrated 69 years of marriage before Harold’s death in December 2019. Together, they had two sons, Steven and Michael. She remained a devoted mother until her passing.
Virginia worked for 30 years for the Raytheon Company, where she worked as an electrical assembler until her retirement. But, when asked, she said her main occupation was playing cards in the breakroom.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters in law, Steven and Sherry Hubbard, and Michael and Rhonda Hubbard. One brother, Lee Murray and Jane. One brother in law, Paul Bishop. And one sister in law, Betty Murray. But the ones that made her smile were her: Granddaughter Jennifer Hubbard Sefcik married to Matthew Sefcik. Granddaughter Katie Hubbard Blevins married to Tee Blevins. Grandson Jake Hubbard married to Anna Hope Hubbard Grandson Jarrod Ellis married to Megan Fox Ellis
Virginia is survived by 7 great grandchildren, Connor Sefcik, Cooper Sefcik, Eli Blevins, Addison Blevins, Easton Hubbard, Hope Hubbard, and Hayes Ellis.
Her niece Angelee described her best “ I admired her sweetness, her constant giggles, her highest of high heels, her sparkly outfits, and her love of jewelry, makeup, and diamonds. Most of all, I admired Aunt Jenny’s sweet nature - she was generous, loving, caring, and non judgmental. As an adult, I marveled at how she carried herself with grace and class. She was a friend to all.”
A graveside service will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Park on Wednesday May 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Gary Roe and Pastor Tim Mindmann officiating. Active Pallbearers will be Steve Hubbard, Mike Hubbard, Jake Hubbard, Tee Blevins, Jarrod Ellis and Matthew Sefcik.
We would like to thank Luke, Tanya, Windy, and Jordan from Sycamore Springs for the love and care they've given our mother over the past 6 years and allowing her to cheat at bingo. Also, special thanks to Caris Healthcare (Brooke, Kristina, Nate, Justin and Michael) for the wonderful care they gave our mother in her last days.
Virginia was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church, 100 East F Street in Elizabethton, for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to her church would honor this beautiful woman. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hubbard family