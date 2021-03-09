UNICOI - Virginia Lee “Ginny” Garland, age 81, Unicoi, passed away Saturday March 6, 2021 at Center on Aging. She was a life-long resident of Unicoi County and a daughter of the late Hunter and Mamie Woodby Garland.
Ginny retired from Levi-Straus after many years of service. She enjoyed watching soap operas, and listening to country music, especially her favorite singer, Charlie Pride. When she was younger, she loved to go shopping. Ginny attended Marbleton Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: James, Charles, and Clyde Garland; four sisters: Kathleen “Kat” Harvey, Florence Cooper, Doris Edwards, and Hazel Wilson.
Ginny leaves behind to cherish her memory, four sisters: Betty Raby of Johnson City, Gladys Osborne and husband, Carrick “Tic”, Wanda Miller all of Unicoi, Carolyn Garland of Jonesborough; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all Ginny’s caregivers at the Center on Aging.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday March11, 2021 in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Dr. Koby Strawser will officiate. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:55 PM Thursday.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
