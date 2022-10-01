JOHNSON CITY - Virginia Lee Dugger, 87, of Johnson City, Tennessee, who lived for family and the Lord, passed away with her family at her side on September 28, 2022.
Virginia was born on December 19, 1934 to Eugene and Essie (Feathers) Pickle. She graduated from Boones Creek High School and married Frank “Sam” Dugger.
Virginia loved family life, and her face would light up when her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren would visit. Over the years, she was an avid bowler, a huge fan of gospel and country music, and an excellent seamstress and cook. Going to Virginia’s house for a meal was a treat, with the house being filled with the aroma of her specialties. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and played the piano and organ at various churches in ministry to God. Virginia retired from Baxter Pharmaseal.
Virginia is preceded in death by: her husband, Frank “Sam” Dugger; two sons, James Richard Graybeal and Captain Daniel Eugene Graybeal; one grandson, Ricky Joe Graybeal; three sisters, Doris Patton, Imogene Shepherd, and Louise Klemme; and one brother, Ivan Pickle.
Those left to cherish her memory are: three daughters, Sue (Bobby) Crawford of Gray, Ellen (Jerry) Hamilton of Gray, and Donna (Dennis) Ledford of Gray; one son, Jerry (Susan) Graybeal of Elizabethton; one stepson, Jim Dugger of Springville, Alabama; one brother, Wayne (Betty) Pickle; three granddaughters, Brandi Graybeal of Midway, Christa Byrd of Johnson City, and Katie Graybeal of Kingsport; seven grandsons, Stacy (Katrina) Graybeal of Jonesborough, David Graybeal of Gray, Dale Ledford of Gray, Brian Crawford of Gray, Jeff (Jessica) Graybeal of Kingsport, Adam Hamilton of Midway, and Danny Hamilton of Johnson City; five great-granddaughters, Khloe Graybeal, Lauren Graybeal, Kaylee Graybeal, Hunter Hamilton, and Sydney Berry; ten great-grandsons, Kaleb Graybeal, Marcus Hamilton, Andrew Hamilton, Greyson Hamilton, Blake Graybeal, Colton Graybeal, Aiden Campbell, Jacob Byrd, Vincent Salyer, and Dominic Salyer; and many special friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Azadeh Kherzi and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care of Virginia.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Dale Ledford, Brian Crawford, Jeff Graybeal, Danny Hamilton, and honorary pallbearer Stacy Graybeal.
A committal service is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City at 1:00pm. Those wishing to attend are asked to be there by 12:50pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Captain Daniel E. Graybeal Memorial Scholarship fund at ETSU via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue Johnson City, Tennessee 37601 423-282-1521, is honored to serve the family of Virginia Dugger.