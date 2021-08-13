Virginia Kate Robinson Crowder, 97, passed into eternity and into the loving arms of our loving Savior on August 11, 2021. She was born on April 12, 1924, in Elizabethton, TN to the late Blaine and Nora (Pierce) Robinson. She was a member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ (Nashville, TN). She was married for 55 years to her love, Donald Crowder.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Crowder; son, Ronald Crowder; brother, Gale Robinson; and sister, Nina Campbell. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving daughter, Jan Crowder of Nashville, TN; two grandchildren, Danielle Crowder of Palmetto, FL, and Brent Crowder of Flint, MI; 3 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; 1 sister, Janese Wilson (New Lyme, OH); numerous family members, and countless dear friends.
Virginia retired from the Flint Board of Education (Michigan). She loved music, gardening and canning vegetables, sewing, long drives in the country, but most of all, she loved going to church and worshipping our Lord.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 15, at the Central Church of Christ from 1:00 – 3:00 with service at 3:00. Burial will be on August 16 at 11:00 at Happy Valley Memorial Cemetery. The family requests masks be worn inside the church.
In lieu of flowers, those who prefer memorials may make donations to Hillsboro Church of Christ Missions (5800 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215) or Central Church of Christ Missions (2722 East Oakland, Johnson City, TN 37601) or World Christian Broadcasting (605 Bradley Ct., Franklin, TN 37067)
Special thanks to Dr. Nathan Hall for his many years of attentive care.
