ERWIN - Virginia "Jenny" Lee Brotherton, 72, of Erwin, TN, went to be with her Savior on Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021.
Virginia was born in Erwin, Tennessee, in 1949. She was a graduate of Unicoi County High School. Jenny was proud to serve as a licensed practical nurse for many years. She had a very kind heart and was loved by many. In addition to caring for her patients, she also cared deeply about her pets.
Jenny was a very devout faithful Christian woman. She loved the Lord with all her heart and her family. God blessed her richly with the talent of music. Over the years, she played piano and sang for her church.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Bascom and Emmaline (Jones) Whitson; sisters, May Steadman and Mary Ellen Kennedy; brothers, Brown and Thomas Whitson.
Left to cherish her memories are her brothers, Benny, Bill, Bob, and Timothy Whitson; many nephews and nieces including, Jacquelin Hawkins and Judy Mayr.
Services will be held for close friends and family at Evergreen Cemetery (Erwin, TN) on Monday, December 27th, at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Unicoi Animal Shelter.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.