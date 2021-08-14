ELIZABETHTON - Virginia “Jean” Crumley McQueen, age 97, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 13, 2021 from the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Virginia was born in Carter County to the late Robert and Ida Campbell Crumley. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Ivan Wilson McQueen in 2017; a daughter, Brenda Diane Nave; and her brothers and sisters – she was the last one of the Crumley children.
Virginia was a member of Elizabethton Church of Christ and enjoyed attending the Elizabethton Twin baseball games, gardening and visiting Watauga Lake.
Those left to cherish Virginia’s memory include her son, Glenn “Skip” McQueen of Johnson City; her grandson, Richard Ryan McQueen and wife Helen of Odessa, FL; one great granddaughter, Lilah McQueen; and several nieces, nephews, friends and church family also survive.
A graveside service to honor Virginia’s life will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Eddy Craft and Mr. Todd Houston officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:50 AM on Tuesday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Elizabethton Children’s Christian Home and Academy, 517 Allen Avenue, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643 in honor of Virginia.
