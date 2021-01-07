Jane passed away Tuesday January 5, 2021 with her family by her side. She will be laid to rest with the flag of her husband of 56 years who passed 7 days earlier.
She was 80 years old, full of grace and grit and lived most of her life in Piney Flats with the last few years at Dominion Senior Living in Bristol.
She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Bennie Curd, parents Lawrence and Ernestine Hodge, her sisters Carolyn Haire and Peggy Denton.
She is survived by brothers Bill Hodge and Richard Hodge, children Kimberly Begley and husband Joe, Bryan Curd and wife Pam, grandchildren Bryson, Palmer, Reagan, Jonathan, Matthew, and Maggie and many nieces and nephews.
Jane grew up on the river and was never far from the water. She stayed on the lake, by the pool, or on a boat. She was even the top of the water-skiing pyramid. Truth be told, she couldn’t even swim.
Jane loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She pretended to be excited for the strawberry milkshake that Bennie brought her every day, when in fact she preferred chocolate. She loved sweets, shopping, driving fast, singing hymns, and spoiling her grandchildren. She never missed an event. She was truly a Southern lady who loved politics and never wore white after Labor Day.
Jane loved her 32 years of teaching 3rd grade at Mary Hughes School. She was a paddle swinging, grammar policing, multiplication master that educated generations of Piney Flats children.
She will leave a hole filled with memories of her sharp-witted humor in the hearts of all that knew her.
The family will have a private graveside service at Piney Flats United Methodist Church cemetery conducted by Derek Harden January 12, 2021 at 4:00.
Online guest registry is available for Jane Curd at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Virginia Jane Curd.