Our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Virginia “Irene” Shoun gained her heavenly wings on June 10, 2021, peacefully at home after a long and healthy life. She was born on 4/22/24 in Butler, TN. She graduated high school from Watauga Academy in 1945. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother. During her life she served as a mentor for several children of the community. She loved to cook and spend most of her life serving others. She enjoyed working as a cook at the Butler Elementary School and cooked for all of the sawmill workers at Shoun Lumber. She loved children and having her home full of family and friends. She was a member of Cobbs Creek Baptist Church. She also served as a member of the Ruritan Club of Butler, TN. She was a great prayer warrior and supporter. She loved to garden and work in her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband George C. Shoun and son Larry Shoun and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Linda Grindstaff (Benny), grandson Blake Grindstaff (Jackie), granddaughters Jill Shoun Hughes (Bryan), Katie Shoun Harrell (John), Kelly Shoun and several great and great great grandchildren. Her Sister: Rosa Lee Hodge . Several nieces & nephews. A special friend: Frank Osborne. A special thanks to Eddie and Aletha Gale Lewis, many caring and loving neighbors and friends. Also a special thanks to Dr. Richard Rolen and special caregiver Mary Alice Herdman and the teams at Amedisys Home Health and Avalon Hospice.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Butler Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Daniel Wood officiating. Burial will follow the service. Active Pallbearers will be family members. Honorary Pallbearers will be her Butler Family. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Family and Friends may also come by Memorial Funeral Chapel to leave condolences from 12:00- 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
