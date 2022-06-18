Virginia “Gennie” McClure, a Godly woman who loved her Lord and Savior, entered His presence, and was reunited with the love of her life Edwin E. McClure of 74 years. Gennie whose sense of humor, passionate commitment to family, extensive volunteer work, independent spirit, business acumen, and grace touched the lives of many, died Monday, June 13, at Dominion Senior Living of Johnson City. Gennie was 96.
As a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Gennie’s constant source of joy was following the activities of her family.
While family was sacrosanct for Gennie, the love, care, and compassion she exhibited to so many others, especially her church family where the McClures were members at Southwestern Baptist Church in Johnson City, endeared her to all she met.
Whether meeting Gennie at a Red Cross disaster aid tent after a hurricane, flood, participating in the Special Olympics, joining a nascent Junior Civitan Club, conducting business at the family hardware store, or receiving a visit while a patient at Johnson City Medical Center, all knew they had the attention, love, and empathy of a very special woman.
In addition to a Christian mission to help others, Gennie knew how to have a good time. She was the first to grab a kazoo when relatives proposed an impromptu marching band through the neighborhood during a family gathering down in the cove of Gennie’s cherished Western North Carolina.
Gennie was born Sept. 30, 1925, in McDowell County, N. C. She was the seventh of eight children produced from the union of the late James Lafayette and Rosa Jeanette Ledbetter. After graduating high school, Gennie left Marion, N.C., for Washington D.C., where she worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation during World War II. Her work assignments involved office duties for former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.
Gennie returned to Asheville, North Carolina, to continue her education and had planned to transfer to work for the CIA. However, she met her future husband Ed at a square dance hosted by Blanton’s Business College they both attended.
In 1968, the couple moved to Johnson City with their two children and opened McClure Hardware. Gennie was the vice president and general manager of the business and in 1983 was named “Boss of the Year” by the Iris Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association. Gennie was an active member of ABWA and the service organization in 1978 honored Gennie as Woman of the Year for her business accomplishments.
Gennie was a leader and mentor to many and became a fixture at the Johnson City/Washington County office of the American Red Cross serving on the local and national disaster teams dispatched to provide aid after hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods. She chaired several events the 1992 Human Race, the Veterans Appreciation Day for two years, and the AMR annual auction and dance. Gennie was active with the Civitan Club of Johnson City and was the first female president. She was recognized as a member of the President’s Council of the Civitan International Foundation for her volunteer work at the 1991 International Special Olympics Games and other community events. In 1994, Gennie’s selfless efforts were recognized with a nomination for the U.S. President’s Volunteer Action Award.
The American Red Cross honored Gennie and Ed with the Clara Barton Honor Award for Meritorious Volunteer Leadership for the State of Tennessee in 1998. Gennie volunteered weekly for many years at the Johnson City Medical Center visiting cancer patients.
Gennie is survived by son Anthony “Tony” McClure (Beth) of Easley, S.C.; daughter Sharon McClure Jacobs (Don) of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Brandon McClure (Katie), Marietta, GA, Brooke McClure Scott (Greg), Tega Cay, S.C., and Holly Jacobs Hardin (Justin), Andersonville, TN; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous loved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service with Pastor Greg Salyer officiating is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the sanctuary of Southwestern Baptist Church, 1112 Cherokee Road. The family will receive friends following at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Southwestern Baptist Church.
The graveside committal service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, at Mountain Home National Cemetery Historic Site, 53 Memorial Avenue, Mountain Home, TN 37684. Gennie will be interred with Ed. Those attending will meet at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gennie’s grandsons, Brandon McClure, Justin Hardin, Greg Scott, and great-grandson Grant McClure. Honorary pall bearers are members of the Ann Lacey Sunday School Class.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Dominion Senior Living of Johnson City for their compassionate care and will be forever grateful for the special attention afforded by caregiver Carol Moore, who has become a close family friend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Southwestern Baptist Church, 1112 Cherokee Road, Johnson City 37604.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements. (423)928-6111