Virginia Faye McCanless Grindstaff, 83, was born in Nashville, TN, on September 7, 1937, and she went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Although she was most often called Ginny, she was loved by so many people that she had lots of nicknames: Jack; Aunt Jack; Chigger; Ginna; Momma; and Nanny.
Ginny met the love of her life when he was a guitar player in “The Rambling Troubadours” band. Roy and Virginia dated for 3 years before getting married at the home of Hazel and Bob Carlisle in August of 1962. The two of them spent the next 56 years together; they were best friends, traveling companions and co-conspirators. Ginny and Roy traveled all over the country, raising two children.
Ginny’s first job was with First Federal Savings and Loan, and she loved telling stories about her time there. She worked at the bank in New York City, and Roy was worried sick when she would ride the bus to and from work when she was pregnant with Randy.
When they moved back to Nashville, Ginny went to work at First American National Bank. She worked in 33 different branches all over Nashville, before transferring to the Credit Department where she truly loved teaching the trainees, some of whom became lifelong friends. She thoroughly enjoyed working in the Unclaimed Property; she loved finding people to give them money that they may not have even known they were due. Two of these people drove over a hundred miles to thank her in person for getting them this money. After 26 years of service, Ginny retired as Vice President from First American National Bank.
She was a 64-year member of the John B. Garrett #271 Order of the Eastern Star. She was initiated April 9, 1957, in Nashville, Tennessee, and she still proudly carries her Eastern Star card in her wallet.
Ginny loved to read; she loved people and she loved to cook; she was famous for her “Chicken Delight” and homemade spaghetti. She loved traveling in the RV. Last summer, she went to Washington State twice with her great granddaughter Ila, and they sang, played games, and enjoyed being together all along the way.
Ginny is survived by her daughter Robin and her husband Lanier Hurdle; her son Randy and his wife Kathy; grandchildren: Kelsey Costa; Rachel (Justin) Stewart; Daniel Grindstaff; and Sy Hurdle; great-grandchildren: Ila Ray Dewhirst; sisters-in law: Hazel Carlisle and Shirley (Pete) Prikals; nephews and nieces: Marshall Wayne (Willie) Collins; Michael Underwood; April (Johnny) Henderson; Joseph (Rhonda) Carlisle: Debra (Larry) Woods; Melissa (Clay) Kirkendall; Petris (Amanda) Prikals, III. She is survived by her “adopted" grandson Taylor Moore, and her “adopted” great-grandson Noah Moore. She is survived by her best friend Liz Bennett who has been with Ginny through thick and thin. She is survived by other special friends: Carol Ayers; Kelly and Lynn Bowers; Mimi Keith; and Emily Williams. Ginny was predeceased by her husband Roy Luther Grindstaff; her grandson Noah Costa; her parents George Sidney and AnnaBelle Phelan McCanless; her siblings: George Sidney McCanless, Jr. who died as an infant, Beatrice (Johnny) Collins, and Mildred Ruth (Leon) McCanless; and her beloved brother-in-law Bob Carlisle. Pallbearers will be: Wayne Collins; Joe Carlisle; Sy Hurdle; Taylor Moore; Justin Stewart; Michael Underwood; and Larry Woods. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Grindstaff and Petris Prikals, III. Honorary Pallbearers will also be her Sunday school class at Stoney Creek Baptist Church. Ginny was a member of Stoney Creek Baptist Church, where her funeral was held. The funeral was performed by Pastor David Foster. The music was provided by Pastor David Foster and Debra Woods. The burial immediately followed at the Grindstaff Family Cemetery on Eggers Lane. Due to covid-19, the service was very small and only open to family. The family will announce a Celebration of Life service when it is safe for everyone to be together to celebrate Ginny’s amazing life. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Virginia Grindstaff Memorial at Stoney Creek Baptist Church, 1843 Highway 91, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
