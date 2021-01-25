Virginia Eloise Johnson Charboneau (“Weezie”), age 96, was born on October 2, 1924, in Haskell, Texas to Alice Pearl Mitchell & Otis Jack Johnson and passed away at 11:45PM on January 21, 2021 due to Alzheimer’s disease exacerbated by COVID-19. She was the oldest of four siblings and as the eldest, she cared for her sister Rosanne and her brothers Sonny & Jerry while her parents worked hard to provide for their family during the combined crises of the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl when jobs were practically non-existent and even the most basic of life’s necessities were hard to come by. She didn’t have much of a childhood, yet these hard times forged her commitment to family. She outlived all her siblings.
She met her first husband, Robert Forrest Bowers, in 1945 at Eagle Mountain Naval Station in Ft. Worth, Texas where she was working as a secretary and he was awaiting discharge from the Marine Corps. They were married on December 7, 1945 and had two children, Nancy Lynn and Robert Edwin (“Bobby”). Tragically, her young husband passed away at the age of 26 of a heart attack leaving Weezie with their two small children to support. She started working at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas and met her second husband, Theodore John Charboneau, four years later. Ted was an airman on base, and they married on February 6, 1956, and had two children, Lynette and Leslie Anne. They were together for 54 years until 2010 when Ted passed away.
Around the time of Ted’s death, Weezie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. In 2012, she moved to Johnson City, Tennessee in order to be closer to Lynette and her family. Bobby retired from his career in New York in 2014 to assist in her care. She resided at The Courtyards for Senior Living until she tested positive for COVID-19 on December 31, 2020. She was then moved to NHC HealthCare where she resided until her death.
Other than her previously mentioned work at Reese Air Force Base and Eagle Mountain Naval Station, Weezie was the church secretary at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Midwest City, Oklahoma for many years. Later, she worked for the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center as the Administrative Assistant to the Dean. Throughout her life, her primary focus was her family, and she was beloved by all who knew her. Her friendships were deep and long-lasting, and her empathy and sensitivity were highly regarded. But perhaps it was her love for children, especially babies, which best defined her. She was never happier than when she had a baby in her arms to nurture and she took care of several of her grandbabies while their parents worked which gave her deep satisfaction and purpose.
To cherish her memory, Weezie leaves behind two daughters: Lynette Eshbach and husband Richard, Leslie Charboneau and husband Gaylan Williams; her son: Bob Bowers; eight grandchildren: Heather Gleeson, Jeff Gleeson, Brad Eshbach, Brittany Eshbach, Brent Eshbach, Bailey Eshbach, Conner Williams, and Sydney Williams; four great grandchildren: Makayla Gleeson, Vivian Gleeson, Jack Lewis, and Willow Lewis as well as son-in-law Dennis Gleeson, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family also mourns the loss of Weezie’s eldest child, Nancy Lynn Gleeson, in August 2020 from heart disease. Weezie outlived most of her friends but is survived by close friend Claudette Rhodes, and long-time friends and neighbors Betty & Tommy Bunyard and Helga Green.
There is no formal service planned at this time. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the wonderful care shown to her over the years by employees of The Courtyards Assisted Living of Johnson City, Amedisys Hospice, Avalon Hospice, Caris Hospice, and NHC HealthCare for their sensitive and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a spring or summer cookout where memories of her life can be shared, laughter may abound, and of course, babies can be held.
“O Lord, support us all the day long, until the shadows lengthen, and the evening comes, and the busy world is hushed, and the fever of life is over, and our work is done. Then in thy mercy, grant us a safe lodging, and a holy rest, and peace at the last.” Amen.
The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.