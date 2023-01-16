JOHNSON CITY - Virginia Dare Hicks, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Friday, January 13th, 2023. She was 98 years old. She was the devoted wife of the late Major Clyde R. Hicks and the loving mother of four daughters.
Virginia Dare was born and raised in Virginia. She graduated from ETSU in 1945 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics and was selected for "Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities".
Over the years the family moved 35 times in 62 years, retiring to Johnson City, Tennessee in 1984. There she was a member of P.E.O., a philanthropic educational organization, and the Solon Gentry Sunday school class at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. She served as president of both groups. She was also active in the wives luncheon group of MOAA, the Military Organization of Active Army personnel.
Clyde and Virginia enjoyed traveling and took the family on camping trips across the US and Canada. They were fond of entertaining friends, often over a game of bridge or a meal. Virginia enjoyed cooking. Many Saturday mornings found her in the kitchen cooking seven pies for the coming week. She was known for her signature red glasses and quick wit. Over her lifetime she often said that she felt blessed beyond compare.
She is survived by daughters, Marian Raml (Guy Gibson); Patti Whaley (Ron Ballard); Jayme Hicks (Evan Reid); and Rev. Martha Touchton (Butler); four grandchildren, Vincent and Charles Raml and James and Georgia Touchton, two step-grandchildren, Rachel and Caitlin Touchton, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements; however, there will not be a public visitation or service. A private service will be held later at Mountain Home National Cemetery, where Mrs. Hicks will be laid to rest with her husband.
Memorial gifts may be made to the P.E.O. Sisterhood, in care of P.E.O. Chapter AE, Kelly Oates, Treasurer, 6 Fairway View Point, Jonesborough TN 37659.