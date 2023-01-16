JOHNSON CITY - Virginia Dare Hicks, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Friday, January 13th, 2023. She was 98 years old. She was the devoted wife of the late Major Clyde R. Hicks and the loving mother of four daughters.

Virginia Dare was born and raised in Virginia. She graduated from ETSU in 1945 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics and was selected for "Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities".