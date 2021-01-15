ERWIN - Virginia Ann “Jenny” Johnson, age 80, of Erwin, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Center on Aging and Health. A native of Roan Mountain, Jenny is a daughter of the late Walter Burton and Lucy Jane (Lewis) Johnson. She was of the Baptist faith. She retired from Industrial Garment and enjoyed sewing and flowers. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters: Florence Huskins, Cleo Johnson, and Vennie Renfro; brothers: Jr. Johnson and Jackie Johnson; grandson: Wesley Armstrong and several nieces and nephews.
Virginia Ann “Jenny” Johnson leaves behind to cherish her memory:
Daughter: Terri Hendrix and husband, Steve; Son: Michael Johnson; Grandchildren: Stephen Hendrix, II and wife, Valerie, Amanda Howell and fiance, Tad, Jessica Armstrong and husband, David, Charity Reeves and husband, John; Great-grandchildren: Hailey Hendrix, Brooklyn Hendrix, Amelia Howell, Aiden Howell, Lucy Reeves,
Charlie Reeves, Sebastian Armstrong, Kelsi Armstrong, Elijah Armstrong, Mimi Armstrong;
Very best friend of over 50 years: Connie Pate;Several nieces and nephews; Sisters: Mary Rose Jones; Wanda Price Williams, Ruby Mosely, Brother: Arnold Johnson.
The family would like to express a sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff of Center on Aging and Health and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Virginia Ann “Jenny” Johnson in a funeral service to be held at 6:00 pm on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin 5:00 pm and will continue until service time on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, January 18, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending should meet under the portico at the Evergreen Cemetery mausoleum by 12:50 pm on Monday, January 18, 2021 for the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jenny’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with Unicoi County’s Mask Mandate, we respectfully request that all who attend services wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Virginia Ann “Jenny” Johnson through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.