“She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: “Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.” Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.” Proverbs 31:26-31 (ESV)
ELIZABETHTON - Virginia Allean Hall Hardin, 90, Elizabethton, entered into the presence of the Lord on June 16. 2021. She was born on Christmas Day in 1930 to the late Thaddeus Jonathan (T. J.) Hall and Sarah Annie Sumpter Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frankie Hardin; two daughters, Sandra Hardin and Sherry Hardin; two brothers, Harry Hall and Grant Hall; her best friend and sister-in-law, Ella Mae Hardin; a special nephew, C. H. Lewis; and several half brothers and sisters.
Virginia was a homemaker and was employed by several department stores including Kress, Britts, and TG&Y where she was the Manager of the Fabric Department. She was a member of the Unaka Quilting Club where she enjoyed quilting and fellowshipping with the special ladies in the club. She was a very faithful member of Carter Christian Church and loved her church family. She enjoyed participating in several ministries of the church which included the Food Pantry, Summer Sandwich Program for Kids, Senior/Shut-In Meals, and all the Ladies Aide projects. She had also served as the Church Librarian.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts, and reading. Her favorite joy on earth was fixing holiday meals and Sunday lunches for her family. She loved spending time with them. Her great-grandchildren affectionately nicknamed her “Nannie V”. The memories of her recipes, home remedies, generosity, wisdom, her faith in God and so much more will live in the hearts of her family.
Those left to cherish these memories include a son, Tony (Linda) Hardin; a daughter, Lisa Lowe; three grandsons – Steven (Tanika) Hardin, T. J. (Stephanie) Hardin, and Ben Hardin (Nichole Lawrence); a granddaughter, Kristin (Eric) Shepherd; her great-grandchildren – Lyla, Campbell and Claire Hardin, Veda and Hazel Hardin, and Landon, Levi and Emily Shepherd; special niece, Judy (Larry) Estep; two brothers living in Corning, CA – Ted (Lois) Hall, and Sidney (Joanne) Hall; and a brother-in-law, Lawrence Hardin.
A Service to honor and celebrate the life of Virginia Hall Hardin will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Daryl W. Cox Minister officiating. Interment will follow in the Blevins Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Steven Hardin, T. J. Hardin, Ben Hardin, Eric Shepherd, Daniel Bare, and Larry Estep. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lawrence Hardin, Sam Shah, Ken Nidiffer, Ron Scalf, Jeff Buckles, Dr. Ted Taylor, Phil Hardin, and Richard Hardin. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Sheryl Pack, Christy Moore, Tasha, Angie, Linda, Debbie and the Staff of the Christian Care Center of Bristol, Megan Renfro, Carolyn Buckles, Linda Nidiffer, and Virginia’s church family at Carter Christian Church. To those who prefer, memorials may be made to the Ladies Aide Ministry of Carter Christian Church, 1765 Highway 91, Elizabethton, TN 37643. “Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his faithful servants.” Psalm 116:15 (NIV). Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Friday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. or Saturday morning. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hardin family