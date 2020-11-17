“Thou hath been faithful over a few things. I will make thee ruler over many things, enter thou into the joy of the Lord.” Matthew 25:21
On Monday, November 16, 2020, with her family praying by her side, Virgie Davis, age 94, was called home peacefully to her reward. A resident of Elizabethton, Virgie was born in the Poga Community of Butler, Tennessee, the oldest of eight children born to the late Charlie and Delia Mann Trivette. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Jack A. Davis; a beloved son, James Andrew (Jim) Davis; a granddaughter, Shauna Hutton; two step grandchildren, Dale Collins and Maria Bennett; three brothers, Culbie Trivette, R.C. Trivette and Elliott Trivette; and three sisters, Ellen Rasnick, Francis Guinn and Dessie Blankenship.
Virgie was a woman of many talents and interests. Above all she was a homemaker, making her home with her husband and children was her greatest joy and achievement. She was a firm believer in her Savior and taught her children those values with great pride. She was of the Apostolic faith and had been both a Sunday School teacher and a youth leader. She had worked for the Carter County School System and after retirement from there she became a Master Insurance Agent for United Family Life Insurance Company where she was of great comfort to those acquiring final need expenses. Virgie served as a volunteer in many places – among those she was a hospital volunteer, a volunteer at Roan Mountain Campground, she volunteered at God’s Little Storehouse where she fed the homeless, various food pantries and the Girl’s Group Home of Elizabethton. Virgie had a servant’s heart and was a servant and friend to everyone and loved serving those in need. She, along with her husband enjoyed camping and he also joined her in her endeavors of feeding and caring for the homeless in their community.
Virgie leaves a legacy which will live on in those she leaves behind to one day join her which include her devoted children, Reverend Edward Davis and wife Shirley, Reverend William H. Davis and wife Jackie, and Reverend Jeff Davis and wife Kim, all of Elizabethton and Linda Hutton-Collins and husband Ben, of Gray, TN; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and one brother, Reverend Charlie Trivette, Jr. and wife Irene, of Elizabethton. Also many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors are left to cherish and remember Virgie’s beautiful memory and works.
An open visitation for friends and family to sign the guest register book and pay their respects will be conducted from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service on Friday.
A celebration of Virgie’s life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Reverend Terry Carver and Virgie’s grandson, Wayne Hutton, officiating. The service will be livestreamed which can be viewed by going to www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and visiting Virgie’s obituary page and clicking the link.
The committal and entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family would like to express a special, heartfelt thank you to Virgie’s caregivers, Megan Renfro and Kayla Davenport and the entire staff of Amedysis Hospice for the compassionate care given to Virgie during her illness.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Virgie and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Tennessee. Phone (423) 542-2232; obituary information line (423) 543-4917.