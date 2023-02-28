LIMESTONE - Virdan Bret Renfro of Limestone, age 86, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
He is the son of the late Ivan and Macie Renfro, of Limestone, originally of Jacks Creek NC. In addition to his parents, his loving wife, Elizabeth “Lib” Renfro, to whom he was married for 50 years, also precedes him in death.
Virdan is survived by his children; Jeffery Renfro and wife Valencie, Connie Janson and husband Robert, Dedria Renfro, Melissa Renfro, Maria York and husband Adam, and lifelong friend Mike Bynum. He is also survived by his brothers; Bobbie Terrance (Terry) and his wife Patricia, Gerald Dean and his wife Freida, and Jack Darrell and his wife Theresa, 5 grandchildren; Matthew and his wife Angela, Emily, Alicia, Joshua, Evelyn, and 5 great grandchildren; Bailee, Grady, Olin, Garrett, and Asher.
He served his country as a Chaplain’s Assistant in the United States Air Force. He also had a lengthy career with Eastman Kodak where he worked as a mechanic for over 27 years. Virdan enjoyed gardening and desert horticulture and was an avid fan of bluegrass music.
Virdan enjoyed a simple life. He will be long remembered for his hard work and being a stable provider for his family.
A graveside service to celebrate Virdan’s life will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery located at 694 Oakland Road, Telford, TN 37690.
Memories may be viewed and condolences may be shared by visiting www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services of Jonesborough (423-913-4818) is honored to help the Renfro family navigate this trying time.
This obituary was lovingly written by Virdan’s family.