LIMESTONE - Virdan Bret Renfro of Limestone, age 86, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

He is the son of the late Ivan and Macie Renfro, of Limestone, originally of Jacks Creek NC. In addition to his parents, his loving wife, Elizabeth “Lib” Renfro, to whom he was married for 50 years, also precedes him in death.

