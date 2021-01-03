ELIZABETHTON - Vina “ Little Ruth “ Nave, age 90, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Saturday, January 02, 2021 at Hermitage Health Center. She was born in Carter County, TN to the late Bronson and Sarah Bowers Crow. Ruth was a member of Charity Hill Free Will Baptist Church, where she also worked as a custodian. She was a custodian for sixteen years for Central Baptist Church, Johnson City, TN, and also was a housekeeper for Sleep Inn Hotel for two years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Nave; sister, Elizabeth Crow Nave; brother, John Harley Crow and grandson, Daniel Paul Nave. Those left to cherish her memories include her children, James Harley Nave and wife Dianne, John Paul Nave and wife Kim, all of Elizabethton and Robert Lee Nave and wife April, of Johnson City; nine grandchildren, Jamie Carl Nave, Timothy Joel Nave, Michael James Nave, Brittnee Lee Nave, Catlin Hill, Chad Willis Mashburn, Sierra Osborne, Rachel Osborne and Brandon Maye; four great-grandchildren, Nathan Nave, Philip Nave, Skyla Hill and Ariea Hill.
The family will receive friends between the hours of 10:00 A.M. and 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday January 6 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
A graveside service and committal for Vina “Little Ruth” Nave will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 06, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone will meet at the funeral home by 11:15 A.M. to go into procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
