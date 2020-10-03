Victoria Leeanne Burke was ushered into Heaven on September 14, 2020. Victoria is no longer battling the trials and temptations of this world; she has all victory in Jesus Christ; her chains are gone! Victoria was born on February 27, 1992 in Johnson City, Tennessee. She lived in this area until moving to Fort Lauderdale, FL in 2017. Victoria is survived by her children (Noah and Nylah), Dad (Brad Burke) and wife Susan Burke, her mother (Lori Harned), sisters Ashley Burke and Cheyenne Cupp, the father (Justin Malone) and grandmother (Mona McMiller) of her daughter Nylah. Additional survivors include aunts, uncles, and nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her church family of Central Christian Church of Jonesborough. Numerous friends in the Tri-Cities as well as Fort Lauderdale, FL. Those entering heaven before her include her dear grandmother Sara Burke. God blessed Victoria with numerous gifts and abilities, including singing, dancing, performing, and any other endeavor she applied herself to. She was also blessed with the gift of forgiveness. Victoria overcame many unfortunate circumstances in her life through her hope in Jesus Christ, and encouragement and help from so many people, including Donna Crosswait, She enjoyed being with friends and family, encouraging others, and talking with her dad, who was her rock and anchor. Victoria had a special knack for bringing others together to accomplish any chore. Victoria was active in Narcotics Anonymous; her family appreciates all the love and support she received from fellow recovering addicts. She graduated from David Crockett High School and later attended Jenny Lea Academy. Our days on this Earth will never be the same without Victoria and her brightening smile, sense of humor and laughter. However, we will meet again in Heaven as promised by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Central Christian Church located at 106 Fox and Main Street, Jonesborough, TN on October 10 at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing to the extent possible. Anyone wishing to share any of their experiences with Victoria are encouraged to do so In lieu-of flowers, please make donations to Isaiah 117 House (1705 Stateline Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643), East TN Christian Home and Academy (517 Allen Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643), or U-Turn for Christ (1160 Black Road, Greeneville, TN 37743). The family appreciates all the faithful prayers, phone calls, emails, etc. beginning immediately after our precious Victoria passed away.
A balloon release will be held following the service. You may bring balloons or there will be some available at the church building.
The service will be live streamed on Central Christian Church’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough). To view the service, you must first “like” the Church page. Please connect no later than 2:25 p.m.