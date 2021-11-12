JOHNSON CITY - Victoria Adams, Vicky to everyone who knew her, of Johnson City, TN passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in her home. Vicky was born March 31, 1947 in Harriman, TN to the late James Dalton and Jennie Lee Long.
Vicky was a member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and she also started the annual Ladies Tea. She was blessed with eight wonderful grandchildren who she loved greatly. She was a dedicated University of Tennessee fan, following both women’s basketball and football (Go Vols!). She enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with her family and friends. She loved having a house full of people whether it be Christmas Dinner or Sunday after church.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Mike Adams; three children, Leigh Freyling (Edward), Rob Adams (Robin) and Jennifer Stone (John); grandchildren Nicholas Freyling, Abigail Quirion (Ethan), Michael Freyling, Abraham Adams, Samuel Adams, Elisha Adams, Judah Adams, and Max Stone.
A service to honor the life of Vicky will be conducted at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel at 2:30pm Sunday, November 14, 2021 with Pastor Rusty Verran officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Smokey Mountain Hospice Care, particularly Melissa Ealey who took extraordinary care of Vicky.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to one of the following: the mission fund at Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, www.cgrovebc.com, Smokey Mountain Hospice Care – Kingsport Office, Social Work, 423-246-1005, or Samaritan’s Purse International Relief https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. The Adams Family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home Bluff City Chapel, office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.