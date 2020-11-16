JONESBOROUGH - Victor D. Leonard, 71, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was the son of the late Hobert and Marvella Berry Leonard.
Victor was a member of Eden United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees. He was a US Air Force veteran and retired from Morrill Motors in Erwin. He could design and make most anything and loved working with tools. His favorite hobbies were fishing, hunting and old cars, especially Mustangs.
In addition to his parents, Victor was preceded in death by one brother, Robin Leonard.
Survivors include: his wife, Doris Saylor Leonard; son, Travis Leonard and his wife Markeela; daughter, Leah Moseley and her husband Brent; four grandchildren, Mya, Faith, Dalton and Garrett; one brother and sister-in-law, Lawton and Jane Saylor; nieces and nephews, Wendy and Steve McCurry, Jacob, Josh and Emberlyn Ensor; and several cousins.
The graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Eden-Greenwood Cemetery, 1620 Mill Springs Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659. Pallbearers will be selected by family and friends. Please meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eden Greenwood Cemetery, Attn: Wayne Dulaney, 190 Dulaney Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659 or Eden United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1620 Mill Springs Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Leonard family via www.morrisbaker.com.
