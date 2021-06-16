JOHNSON CITY - Vicky Lynn Hodge Coffman, 51, of Johnson City, passed away on June 14th, 2021, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was a native of Kingsport, TN, and a daughter of Rebecca Chase King and the late Bobby Eugene Hodge. Though Vicky had returned to East Tennessee in recent years, she had also spent time as a resident of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
When she was able, she attended Fountain of Life Bible Church.
Vicky will be remembered for the love she shared with her family, her kind heart, and her genuine care for people. The memories she made while she embraced her love of traveling, horses, art, and photography, will be treasured by many.
She is preceded in death by her father Bobby Eugene Hodge; sister, Angie Goins; grandmother, Zella Ramsey Kaywood; ‘little blue-eyed papaw’, John Carl Hodge; and her family’s beloved dog, Jake Jake.
She is survived by her mother, Rebecca Chase King and stepfather Alan; children, Jordan Flory and husband Rick, Logan Peters, and Taylor Coffman; grandson, Obie Flory; brother, Chris Bullis and wife Tina; grandfather, Paul Kaywood; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
The family of Vicky Coffman will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, July 19, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 PM. Those attending are asked to honor Vicky’s wishes and wear white clothing to celebrate her life, not black to mourn it.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made toward funeral expenses at www.morrisbaker.com on Vicky’s tribute wall, where memories and condolences may also be shared with the family.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Coffman family. (423) 282-1521