JOHNSON CITY - Vickie Lynn Wikle, 73, of Johnson City died Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville. She was a native of Johnson City, daughter of the late Ralph Eugene and Hazel Marie Shell Smith.

Vickie was a registered nurse and spent most of her career at Baptist Hospital in Knoxville, TN. She graduated from the Diploma Program at Baptist and later received a BS degree from Tusculum University. Vickie was known for her cooking and baking, she generously shared with coworkers, friends and family. Vickie was also an avid sports fan who strongly supported the Tennessee Vols.