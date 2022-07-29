JOHNSON CITY - Vickie Lynn Wikle, 73, of Johnson City died Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville. She was a native of Johnson City, daughter of the late Ralph Eugene and Hazel Marie Shell Smith.
Vickie was a registered nurse and spent most of her career at Baptist Hospital in Knoxville, TN. She graduated from the Diploma Program at Baptist and later received a BS degree from Tusculum University. Vickie was known for her cooking and baking, she generously shared with coworkers, friends and family. Vickie was also an avid sports fan who strongly supported the Tennessee Vols.
After caring for her husband for several years, Vickie returned to Johnson City to care for her sister. Vickie shared her love of canning with her aunt, Betty Grindstaff. The two spent many days canning together and sharing with family and friends. Vickie attended Southside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Wikle, a sister, Patty Howell and sister-in-law, Phyllis Smith.
Survivors include her brothers, Joe Smith and Dana Smith (Robin); brother-in-law Chris Howell; her aunt Betty Grindstaff; best friend June Hubbs; many nieces, nephews, cousins and many other special friends and coworkers.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the Dogwood Chapel at Morris-Baker. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm under the direction of Chaplain Dan Hix and Pastor Randy Lester. Vickie and her husband Joe will be interred at Mt. Home National Cemetery together at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.