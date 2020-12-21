OUR SPECIAL GIFT
You Weren’t Like Other Children, And God Was Well Aware,
You’d Need A Caring Family, With Love Enough To Share.
And So He Sent You To Us, And Much To Our Surprise,
You Weren’t As Much A Challenge, But A Blessing In Disguise.
Your Willing Smiles And Laughter, The Pleasures You Impart,
Far Outweigh Your Special Needs, And Melt The Coldest Heart.
We’re Proud That We Were Chosen, To Help You Learn And Grow,
The Joy That You Brought Us, Is More Than You Can Know.
A Precious Gift From Heaven, A Treasure From Above,
A Child Who’s Taught Us Many Things, But Most Of All “REAL LOVE”.
Our dear sister, Vickie Lynn Dempsey, 68, died Saturday, December 19, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born February 18, 1952 in Johnson City, the third of six children to the late Charles and Helen Nave Dempsey. Vickie enjoyed crafts, gospel music, Elvis, Walker-Texas Ranger, and most of all, playing UNO with her family and friends. She is survived by her sister, Carol Armstrong (Bob); brothers, Ron Dempsey (Judy), Darrell Dempsey (Betty Jo), Mike Dempsey (Lisa-recently deceased), Jeff Dempsey (Donna); two aunts; nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thanks go to the current and former nurses and support staff of The Shelby House, through The Dawn of Hope, for the love and care shown to Vickie. A private graveside service for the family will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Memorial donations in Vickie’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929, or to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
