JOHNSON CITY - Vickie Lynn Arp Gouge, age 69, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 8, 2021 from the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. Vickie was born in Elizabethton to the late Joseph Lee Arp and Roberta Lee Lyons Arp. In addition to her parents, Vickie was also preceded in death by her husband of seventeen years, Onard Wayne Gouge.
Vickie graduated from Happy Valley High School in 1969 and received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Elementary Education from East Tennessee State University in 1989. Vickie worked for K-Mart for twenty years and then she was employed by Carter County Schools for twenty seven years. She was a member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church and the “Walking in Faith Class”. Vickie enjoyed quilting, outings with her friends, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for school age children and most of all being with her family – especially her nieces and nephew.
Those left to cherish her legacy and memory include two sisters, Melanie Sells of Johnson City, Tennesse and Debbie Arp of Tacoma, Washington; a brother in Christ, Ron Crowe of Johnson City; a sister in Christ, Letha Carr, also of Johnson City; and several nieces and nephews, Karisha “Cissy” Hurlbut of GA, John Ray Croley, Alison Croley and Macy Croley all of Washington, Kami Little of Georgia and John T. Croley of Washington, along with many relatives and friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Vickie Lynn Arp Gouge will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 12, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Reverend Butch Pennington, (Vickie’s cousin) Reverend Chuck Babb officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 12, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home.
The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 13, 2021 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park, Johnson City, TN. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Friday.
