In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. John 14: 2-4 KJV
HAMPTON - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Vic Harrison of Hampton, Tennessee, went to meet his Lord and Savior at the Life Care Center of Elizabethton at the age of 75. Vic was born June 6, 1947 to the late Henry John Harrison and Orlia Pearl (Hampton) Harrison. In addition to his parents, Vic was also preceded in death by several uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Vic retired from Nuclear Fuels after many years of service. He had also taught Industrial Education at East Tennessee State University. Vic was a long time member of Centerview Church of Christ in Elizabethton and along with his wife, attended church regularly until his health prevented it. Vic was an avid hunter-he especially loved deer hunting. Vic was always ready with a smile and made friends easily. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Those left to cherish and remember Vic’s memory include his life companion of 30 years, Barbara Moffitt of Hampton; his sister, Kathy Perry and husband Robert of Elizabethton; his niece, Kim Head and her husband Preston of Johnson City; his stepsons, Kenneth Randy Woodby and wife Sonya of Birmingham and Kelvin Lee Woodby and wife Denise of Knoxville; one grandson, Kenneth Tyler; his step grandchildren, Kenneth Woodby, Marissa Buckner, and Dallas Buckner. Many neighbors, church family, and friends also survive.
A service to honor and celebrate the life of Vic Harrison will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 10, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Mr. Tony Hoss and Mr. David Irick, ministers, officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Monday.
The graveside service will follow in the Centerview Church of Christ Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Robert Perry, Preston Head, Todd Hampton, Jay Crockett, Jerry Guy, Roger Fair, Dennis Lyons, James Heaton, and Ken Gordon. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Kenny Hopland, Judge Richard Gray, Pastor Bobby Stout, Dr. James Battle, Kelvin Hayworth (of Hayworth Tires), Jim Andrews, Don Miller, Dr. Dan Schumair, members of SLACO- Laurel Fork Group, and McKinley (Ken) Woodby.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Vic Harrison.