In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. John 14: 2-4 KJV

HAMPTON - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Vic Harrison of Hampton, Tennessee, went to meet his Lord and Savior at the Life Care Center of Elizabethton at the age of 75. Vic was born June 6, 1947 to the late Henry John Harrison and Orlia Pearl (Hampton) Harrison. In addition to his parents, Vic was also preceded in death by several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

