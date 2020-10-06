JONESBOROUGH - Vestal Thomas Bruner (Bruno), age 77, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at home with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Benzo and Grace Bruner, brother, James Franklin Bruner, and three sisters, Jerushia Bruner Bower, Nellie Bruner Dikes and Bonnie Bruner Reed, son-in-law, Tracy Bennett.
Vestal has left to cherish his memories are two daughters, Keri Bennett and her fiancé, Brian Laughren, and Cindy Bruner, two special granddaughters, Jacinda Bruner, Katlyn Bruner (Bryan Rodriguez), a very special great-grandson, Thomàs Bruner Rodriguez, and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
He was a native of Washington County, he was a member of South Side Baptist Church for 34 years and served in the Marine Corp for 7 years. He retired from Burlington Industries of Johnson City. Vestal enjoyed fishing, joy riding, going to church, and he always spent his time with family and friends. He really enjoyed life to the fullest.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer a tribute and remember the life of Vestal Bruner in a funeral service to be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, beginning 8pm at South Side Baptist Church, 1928 Wheeler Street, Johnson City, TN 37604. The family will receive friends from 5pm to 8pm, prior to the service beginning.
Reverend Lenny Smith and Will Lunsford will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Katlyn Bruner and mailed to Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home at P.O. Box 98, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Bruner family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821