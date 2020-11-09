LIMESTONE - Vernon W. Silvers, age 85, of Limestone, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at his home. A native of Burnsville, NC, Vernon is a son of the late Joseph “Joe” and Cordelia Silvers. Vernon was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served during the Korean Conflict. He loved farming and building things. In addition to his parents, Vernon is preceded in death by his son, Terry Chandler and his son-in-law, Danny Ray.
Vernon W. Silvers leaves behind to cherish his memory:
Wife of 35 years: Bobbie Silvers, Sons: Joseph Silvers and wife, Amanda, Shelby Silvers; Daughters: Kay McGuirt and husband, Del, Jeanie Robinson and husband, George, Vickie Silvers and Wes Siedchlag, Rebecca Camarena and husband, Chris, Lisa Ray; Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Vernon W. Silvers in a graveside committal service with Military Honors to be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 in Higgins Cemetery, Higgins, NC. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 11:00 am on Friday, November 13, 2020 and will continue until 1:00 pm in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Those attending will meet at Valley Funeral by 1:00 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
