Vernon Lee Smith, 78, born March 29, 1943. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He went home to be with his Lord on February 2, 2022 after a lengthy illness, with his loving wife, son and daughter-in-love, by his side.
Vernon was a member of Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was the proud owner of Austin Springs Paint & Body Shop for many years before his retirement. He was an active fisherman. Vernon was loved by everyone who knew him.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, M.D. and Nancy Jane Smith; 5 brothers, Jerry, C.W., Charles, Bill and Jr. Smith; sister, Geneva Smith. Also preceding him in death was loving daughter, Melinda Smith Walker.
Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife. Kathy Smith, his loving son and buddy, Donnie Smith and daughter-in-love, Amy Smith; son-in-law, Larry Walker; granddaughters, Nicole Smith and husband Chris Riffle, Mariah Tierson and husband Wyatt Tierson, Brittany Trivette and husband Joey Trivette, Amber Harris; 7 great-grandchildren, Haily Riffle, Haley Shephard, Christian Trivette, Skylar Trivette, Noah Trivette, Isabelle Harris, Ahren Tierson; stepdaughters, Kimberly Marshall, Jennifer Tille and husband James; step-grandchildren, Katie Barnes, Ryan Marshall, Ashley Tilley, McKenzie Tilley; step-great-grandchild, Bentley Tilley; brother, George Smith; sister, Linda Carver; mother-in-law, Sylvia Shankle; several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law; special little friend Tracy Jones and his beloved fur baby Koko.
The family of Vernon Lee Smith will receive friends from 5 to 7pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7pm with Pastor Steve Wilson and Pastor Dexter Brummit officiating, with speaker, Richard Smith. The committal will be conducted at 10am Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Washington County Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Tommy Smith, Eddie Smith, Joe Smith, Corey Smith, Richard Smith, Larry Walker. Honorary pallbearers will be Howard Ray, James Tilley, George Smith, Chris Riffle, Johnny Hyatt, Doug Cline, Wyatt Tierson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 162 Free Hill Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.