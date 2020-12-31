EMBREEVILLE - Vernon Jackson Phillips, age 73, of the Embreeville community went home to be with his Lord on December 29, 2020. Jackson was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Faye Phillips. He was a graduate of Lamar High School and East Tennessee State University. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force in crypto maintenance. He was stationed at Clark Air Base in the Philippines. Jackson spoke fondly of the friendships developed in his years at Texas Instruments, Inc. in Johnson City and Plus Mark in Greeneville. Jackson loved time outdoors with his family and friends, fishing and enjoying God’s creation. Some of his favorite memories were family vacations to many of America’s national parks. He was a dedicated family man and was a faithful partner to his high school sweetheart, Sheila Beals, for more than 53 years. His children and grandchildren were the pride of his life and he cherished every moment spent with them. Above all, Jackson was a true man of God. He was a servant leader and involved in many ministries within the church. His passion was teaching the Word of God and his final Sunday school lesson notes spoke of the wonders of Heaven and his desire to be there. “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain… I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far.” Just as Paul in Philippians Chapter 1, Jackson looked forward to meeting his Savior.
Jackson is survived by his wife, Sheila Beals Phillips; daughters Angela (Pat) Tester and Nikki (JJ) Casey; son Scott (Michelle); grandchildren, Kaylee Tester, Connor Tester, Dawson Casey, and Levi Phillips; and brother, Tom Phillips. His legacy will be one of love and faithfulness to his family and to his Lord. His example will follow him and his work for the Kingdom will endure.
A celebration of life for Jackson will be held at the Embreeville Church of Christ, 4343 Highway 81 South, Erwin, at 7pm on Monday, January 4, 2021, with son, Scott Phillips officiating. There will be no formal visitation and the family requests those attending to wear masks. The family understands that some will not be able to attend and will make the service available online on the Embreeville Church of Christ Facebook page. Graveside services will be at the Veterans Administration in Johnson City on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 2pm, with Minister Kevin Holley officiating. The VA requires those attending to wear masks and seating will be limited to 50 people. Dallas (Tom) Phillips, Tommy Phillips, JJ Casey, Pat Tester, Danny Stout, Earl Beals, Jr., and Richard Roberson will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Levi Phillips, Dawson Casey, Connor Tester, Les Beals, Jedidiah Beals, Richard Storey, John Mashburn, and the men of the Bridge Builders Sunday school class. The family is deeply grateful for those who cared for Jackson and lifted him up during recent days. The kindness of friends and family during this time will be remembered always.
Jackson championed many causes for Christ, and he was a spiritual visionary. His most recent project for 2020-2021 was to raise enough funds to purchase a new church van as a means to foster the fellowship of believers, especially the youth. In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to the Embreeville Church of Christ Van Fund, 4343 Highway 81 South, Erwin, TN 37650. Jackson will be greatly missed for awhile, but for those who share his faith, we will celebrate with him again in the portals of Glory!
