JOHNSON CITY - Verna Lee Alford, 94, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2022. Verna was born on August 6, 1928 in Marion, NC. She was the daughter of the late, John and Lydia Sullins. Verna was a member of the VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary and Clark Street Baptist Church. Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Ruble Alford and step-daughter, Pamela Alford Roe, and multiple brothers and sisters.
Verna is survived by her two children, Gail Bray of Jonesborough, TN and Gary Edwards of Erwin, TN; grandchildren, Kim (Tom) Foster, Lance (Kelli) Bray, Whitney Larkin (Aaron); great-grandchildren, Kaylie Foster, Nick Foster, Garrett Bray and Kennedy Grace Proffitt; and many special friends including Phil and Clarinda Roe, Mary Ruth and Karla Lewis, and Ed and Robbie Calame.
The family gives a special thanks to Townview Senior Living and Dr. Ronald Blackmore for taking such good care of Verna.
The family of Verna will accept friends at Tetrick Funeral Service of Johnson City on Tuesday, August 23 from 12 pm until 1 pm. A celebration of life is to follow at 1 pm. Verna will be laid peacefully at rest at Monte Vista Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family please ask for donations to be made in Verna’s name to Clark Street Baptist Church.
Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Alford Family.