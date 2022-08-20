JOHNSON CITY - Verna Lee Alford, 94, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2022. Verna was born on August 6, 1928 in Marion, NC. She was the daughter of the late, John and Lydia Sullins. Verna was a member of the VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary and Clark Street Baptist Church. Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Ruble Alford and step-daughter, Pamela Alford Roe, and multiple brothers and sisters.

Verna is survived by her two children, Gail Bray of Jonesborough, TN and Gary Edwards of Erwin, TN; grandchildren, Kim (Tom) Foster, Lance (Kelli) Bray, Whitney Larkin (Aaron); great-grandchildren, Kaylie Foster, Nick Foster, Garrett Bray and Kennedy Grace Proffitt; and many special friends including Phil and Clarinda Roe, Mary Ruth and Karla Lewis, and Ed and Robbie Calame.

