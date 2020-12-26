JOHNSON CITY - Verna L. Neal Miller, 84, of Johnson City, passed away following a lengthy illness on Thursday, December 24, at home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on January 29, 1936, at the former Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, a daughter of the late Jess and Hazel Baxley Neal.
Verna was of the Baptist faith, and she enjoyed attending service until her illness made her unable. She worked for most of her life as a nurse, caring for the residents of the Colonial Hill Nursing Home.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Verna had a great love for music and enjoyed playing the piano for herself and others. If she wasn’t at the piano, she was often in the yard tending to her flowers.
In addition to her parents, Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Miller, in 1999; and her siblings, Rosie Harvey, Wanda Hodge, Zeke Neal, and Sam Neal.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Johnny Miller and wife Angie, Donna Lady and husband Mark, Cindy Kamppi and husband Steve; siblings, Joan Chafin, Marilyn Holder, and Jess Neal; grandchildren, Joshua, Clinton, Shea, Mary, Molly, Andrew, and Bryan; as well as three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family of Verna Miller will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Those who wish to pay respects privately may do so the following day, Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A committal service will be held afterward at 11:00 AM at Washington County Memory Gardens. Friends and family are asked to gather at the mausoleum chapel by 10:50 AM.
