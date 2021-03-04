On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Vern C. Shell, 82, went home to be with the Lord while at his residence. Vern was born in Carter County to the late Frank Shell and Glenna Birchfield Shell. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Vaughn Shell and Ricky Shell, one infant sister, Melba Jean Shell, two sisters-in-law, Janice Thompson and Tammy Plank.
Vern was a graduate of Lamar High School. He was retired from General Motors in Flint, Michigan. He was a member and greeter of Cherry Grove Baptist Church. He was a member of the UAW Local 659 in Flint Michigan. He loved to be doing yard work and taking his grandchildren for rides on the lawn mower. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol “Cookie” Scott Shell. Two sons, David Shell (Angie) and Mike Shell. 4 grandchildren, Tara Moore (Brad), Zachary Shell (Brittany), Taylor Shell and Emily Shell. One great-granddaughter, Lexie Moore, Two sisters, Norma Trent and Roma “Teddy” Moore and many special nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic, Amedisys Hospice and Dr. James Hanson and nurses.
Funeral services for Vern C. Shell will be conducted on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Cherry Grove Baptist Church of Jonesborough with Pastor Tommy Clark officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Mike Hensley, Luke Cole, Scott Brall, Earl Hughes, Logan Bolton and David Hopson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Povolny, Bartley Sparks, Henry Reaves Ted Thompson and members of the Adult 4 Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service at 1:00 P.M.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID-19 guidelines. We ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Shell Family.