JONESBOROUGH - Verlin "Willie" Metcalf, age 65 passed away after a lengthy illness on January 31, 2021.
Willie was a carpenter by trade and a member of Fountain of Life Bible Church. Willie was preceeded in death by his father, Verlin Metcalf; mother, Bessie Moore; and son, Robert Metcalf.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sandra Lee Metcalf; daughter, Candice Shelton; and several grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to Willie’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. Verlin “Willie” Metcalf.