Verlin E. Medlin, 74, passed away peacefully Friday, June 11, 2021, after a long illness.
Verlin retired from Amerace Corporation after 35 plus years of service. He was a man raised in a family with virtue and values that loved one another dearly and was always there to help each other.
In his younger years farming and hunting were his passions. His hobbies were guns and his dogs. He was a western buff that enjoyed all the old classic cowboy shows.
Verlin was preceded in death by his parents Earl-and Maude Medlin; sister LaVada; brothers, James and Joe Medlin; daughter, Kay Bowman and brother in law, Rufus Tipton; several aunts and uncles.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Porsha Ferguson and her husband Jeff; son, Verlin Medlin II and his wife Angelia; daughter, Joy Whitstine and her husband Richard; grandchildren, Chelsey , Casey , Mason, Madison, Gary and Cody; great grandchildren, Bentley and Marlee; sisters, Barbara Tipton, Portia Burgess (Randall) and Sandra Medlin; brother, Leroy Medlin(Ellen Jane);several nieces and nephews.
The family of Verlin E. Medlin will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services. A celebration of life service will follow at 8 PM with Jeff Ferguson officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Medlin family during this difficult time.