Verlin Cardinal Morelock Aug 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JONESBOROUGH - Verlin Cardinal Morelock, 78, of Jonesborough, passed away August 16, 2022.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Cherry Hill Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Tittle officiating.Burial will follow at Cherry Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be family and friends.Special thanks to the outstanding ICU nurse, Jessica Owomick, at Johnson City Medical Center.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cherry Hill Pallbearer Christianity Hospital Freewill Baptist Church Jessica Owomick Funeral Service Burial Johnson City Recommended for you ON AIR