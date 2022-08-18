JONESBOROUGH - Verlin Cardinal Morelock, 78, of Jonesborough, passed away August 16, 2022. A son of the late Emerson and Blanch Dickerson Morelock, Verlin loved the Lord. His kindness and wisdom will live on with us. Verlin was a friend to all. His work here on Earth is over but left memories that we shall never forget.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Talmadge Morelock; sister, Linda Shelton; nieces, Kathy Morelock, Rebecca Shelton, and Shannon Broyles; and brothers-in-law, Jake Crain and Huvel Shelton.
Left to cherish his memory is his sisters, Shirlene Crain, Naomi McCurry; brother-in-law, Kenneth McCurry; sister-in-law, Mary Morelock; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins; and special great great-niece, Abigail Foster; special great nephews, Paul and Dustin Foster and Jaedyn Crain
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Cherry Hill Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Tittle officiating.
Burial will follow at Cherry Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to the outstanding ICU nurse, Jessica Owomick, at Johnson City Medical Center.