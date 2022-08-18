JONESBOROUGH - Verlin Cardinal Morelock, 78, of Jonesborough, passed away August 16, 2022. A son of the late Emerson and Blanch Dickerson Morelock, Verlin loved the Lord. His kindness and wisdom will live on with us. Verlin was a friend to all. His work here on Earth is over but left memories that we shall never forget.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Talmadge Morelock; sister, Linda Shelton; nieces, Kathy Morelock, Rebecca Shelton, and Shannon Broyles; and brothers-in-law, Jake Crain and Huvel Shelton.

