WATAUGA, TN - Verda Evon Lawson, age 79, of Watauga, Tennessee stepped into glory to meet her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ in the early hours of Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Verda never met a stranger. She loved people. All people. In her early adult life she worked in the hospitality industry. Later, she enjoyed nothing more than being a homemaker and taking care of her family.
She was a member of the Day of Deliverance Revival Center where her faithfulness to her Pastors, Dewey and Cindy Ward, as well as her church family were unsurpassed.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her daughters, Debra Freeman and Diane Phillips Reed (and Mark); her son, Jimmy Vance (and Cheryl); her sister, Betty Isenberg; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lawson and her daughter, Teresa Story.
The family of Ms. Lawson will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in the Dogwood Chapel. Immediately following the visitation, at 8:00 pm, there will be a funeral service officiated by Pastor Dewey Ward. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Morris-Baker website, under Verda’s obituary page, and it will be available to view for 90 days. A committal service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Please meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am. The committal service will be recorded and uploaded to Verda’s obituary page by Thursday evening.
Her grandsons, Jacob Phillips, Jonathan Phillips, Jordan Phillips, Kenneth Higgins, Bobby Freeman, and Randy Greer will serve as pallbearers. Mark Reed will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Lawson family. (423) 282-1521