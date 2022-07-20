KNOXVILLE - Vera Rose Ellen Miller, nee Wilson, 82 of Knoxville, TN died July 14, 2022. She was a native of London, England-UK, and was predeceased by her parents, Arthur Thomas William Wilson and Rose Florence Wilson, nee Kendrick; daughter Sharon Hope Miller; brothers Arthur Wilson and John D. Wilson; her Childhood friend and dearly beloved Sister-in-law, Irene Shirley Miller, nee Ward, also of London, England. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard E. Miller of the Home; daughter Melanie Ann Dunivan, nee Miller, of Morristown, TN.; Grandchildren Andrew Steven Miller of Florida, and Kendall MacKenzie Dunivan of Bean Station, TN; and Three Great-Grandchildren. She graduated from Kingsland Road High School, Stoke Newington, London, England in 1957, where she was a champion Swimmer-Diver and Gymnast. She was an Executive Secretary in notable Firms in both London, England and Washington, DC. She was Saved in 1964 at the Mt. Ranier Baptist Church, MD, and became a noted Church Soloist in Northern VA, and was currently a Member of West Park Baptist Church, Knoxville, TN. She served 6 years as a Missionary with her husband, Richard with the International Mission Board in Johannesburg, South Africa (2002-2008). The Family will receive friends at the West Park Baptist Church, 8833 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN between 3:30 - 5 PM on Saturday July 23, 2022, followed by a Celebration of her Life immediately following. Elder Neal Arwood will officiate. Interment will be at the W.A. Miller Family Cemetery, immediately beyond House # 4918 and the 4-mile marker on Highway 321 Butler, TN, at 2 PM, Sunday July 24, 2022. Those wishing to memorialize Vera should make donations to The Gideons, P.O. Box 1513, Morristown, TN 37816 - appropriate materials will be available at the Celebration of Life for this purpose. Click's Funeral Home is serving the Miller Family.