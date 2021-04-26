GRAY - Velma Jo Ann Barry, Gray, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center from complications of a brain tumor. She was 85 years young, and heaven gained a sassy, beautiful angel.
She was born in Jonesborough to the late Aulie C. and Thelma S. Couch.
Jo Ann graduated from Lamar High school and was an employee with the Postal Service for 30 years. After retirement in 1991, she and her late husband, Maynard, enjoyed golf, working at Graysburg Golf Course and gardening. She was a member of the FCC home demonstration club, where she entered her cross stitch and won many blue ribbons. She enjoyed needle work.
Jo Ann was a member of Gray United Methodist Church, where she volunteered with meals for the homeless and was a member of the apple butter gang.
In addition to her parents, Jo Ann was preceded in death by: her husband, Charles Maynard Barry; and one sister, Dorothy C. Sliger.
Survivors include: two nephews, David A. Sliger and his wife Carolyn “Rookie” and their daughter, Malissa, and Larry Sliger and his wife Michele and their daughters, Reid and McKinley; one brother-in-law, Robert Sliger; one step-daughter, Taryn and her husband Walt Ward; one step-grandson, Blake Ward; several cousins; and a host of friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to all the health care hero’s that cared for Jo Ann during her illness.
The family of Jo Ann Barry will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The committal service will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Aaron Atchley officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those in attendance will go in procession to Monte Vista Memorial Park for the committal service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray, TN 37615.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Barry family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., is serving the Barry family. (423)282-1521