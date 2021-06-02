JOHNSON CITY - Velma Jean Barr Keller, 80, Johnson City, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center with her family by her side. Jean was a native and resident of Johnson City with part of her life spent in Piney Flats. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ella Slagle Gillette. Jean along with her husband are the Pastors of Full Gospel Holiness Church in Johnson City. She was loved by her church family, where she enjoyed Sunday School and worship. Sis. Keller as called by her church family, loved the children of her church, along with anyone she met, and always saw the best in everyone. Jean was a born again Christian and lived a life of dedication, first to Jesus Christ, then her husband and family. She was a supporter of mission work in Nicaragua through Southern Full Gospel Missions. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Gillette; two sisters, Joyce Cross and Sandra Gayle Armour; and a son-in-law, Tony Curd.
Survivors include her loving husband of 33 years, Pastor Robert W. Keller; six children, Kimberly Curd of Cookeville, TN, Shanna Snyder and husband, Wesley of Johnson City, Harold Keller and wife, Janet of Jonesborough, Timothy Keller and wife, Amy of Johnson City, Robert Earl Keller of Johnson City and Tammy Honeycutt and husband, Wade of Gray; two sisters, Alta Delilah “Lollie” Fagan of Maryland and Phyllis Ann Copas of Johnson City; a special sister-in-law, Joyce Gillette of Johnson City; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Jean will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, June 4, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor David Dugger officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the service hour. Interment will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Southern Full Gospel Missions, c/o James Hicks, 798 Buffalo Road, Blountville, TN 37617.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home. 423-928-2245.