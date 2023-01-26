On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Mrs. Velma Brown, 89, of Erwin, Tennessee, was escorted by angels from the Governor’s Bend Assisted Living facility to her mansion in Heaven where she met her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her family as she stepped into Glory and was reunited with family and friends who had gone on before.
Velma was born on October 18, 1933, to William L. Farthing and Addie Mae Shull Farthing of Telford, Tennessee. She fell in love with Talmadge Brown of Chuckey (Liberty Community), TN, and they were married on December 31, 1953. They were called to ministry in the early 1960s and continued to faithfully serve as pastor and wife in several Free Will Baptist churches until their health would not allow them to do so.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jesse Farthing, sisters infant Melba Mae Farthing, Louise Graybeal, Cornelia Graham, and Masel McCoy.
She is survived by her husband Rev. Talmadge Brown of Erwin, brother Howard Farthing (Mary) of Jonesboro, sons Norman Brown (Cathy) of Erwin, Kyle Brown (Karen) of Gastonia, NC, daughters Diana Postlewaite (Sam) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Connie Pridgen (Rob) of Kellyton, AL, as well as 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Velma enjoyed caring for her family, sewing, reading, cooking, and working jigsaw puzzles.
Visitation will be held at Valley Funeral Home in Erwin on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 5:30 to 7:00 PM with the celebration of life service to follow at 7:00 PM. Interment will be at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church (91 Guy Brown Road, Chuckey Tennessee) at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Curtis Hurt of Grace FWB will officiate.
The family would like to express heart-felt appreciation to the Governor’s Bend and Caris Hospice caregivers. These special people started out as staff but became family to all of us.