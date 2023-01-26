On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Mrs. Velma Brown, 89, of Erwin, Tennessee, was escorted by angels from the Governor’s Bend Assisted Living facility to her mansion in Heaven where she met her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her family as she stepped into Glory and was reunited with family and friends who had gone on before.

Velma was born on October 18, 1933, to William L. Farthing and Addie Mae Shull Farthing of Telford, Tennessee. She fell in love with Talmadge Brown of Chuckey (Liberty Community), TN, and they were married on December 31, 1953. They were called to ministry in the early 1960s and continued to faithfully serve as pastor and wife in several Free Will Baptist churches until their health would not allow them to do so.

