JOHNSON CITY - Velma Boyd Church, age 96, of Johnson City, TN went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Hermitage Health Care in Elizabethton, TN. She was the daughter of the late Austin Lewis Boyd and Bessie Mae Hammer. Velma was a childcare provider, where she influenced so many people’s lives. She retired after many years from Pinecrest Baptist Kinder Kare. Velma was a faithful member of Martindale Baptist Church for nearly 40 years. Attending church was an important part of her life. She enjoyed singing in her church choir. She also enjoyed children, especially her grandchildren. She was young at heart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Paul Boyd, Sherman Boyd, Ernest Boyd, and Elmer Boyd; sister, Louise Boyd Morrell. Those left to cherish her memories include daughter, Brenda Norris and husband Harvey of Elizabethton, TN; son, Gary Church and wife Carol, of Johnson City, TN; grandchildren, Lee Norris and wife Jennifer of Maine, Jason Norris and wife Jennifer, of Knoxville, TN, Leslie Church, of Johnson City, TN; great-grandchildren, Justin Norris, Bradley Norris, Boone Norris, and Kian Church; great-great grandchild, Knox Norris; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service and interment for Velma Boyd Church will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery with Pastor Delbert Storie officiating. Music will be provided by Mike Garland. Those who will be attending the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:50 P.M.
Friends and Family may come by Tetrick Funeral Home between the hours of 11:00 A.M-4:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Hermitage Health Care for all their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
