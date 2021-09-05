JOHNSON CITY - Vearl E. “Gil” Moody, age 81, of Johnson City, entered into heaven on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Ballad Health Hospice House, Bristol, following a lengthy illness.
Mr. Moody was born and raised in Johnson City. He was a graduate of Southeastern Christian College in Winchester, KY, and was a veteran, serving in the US army.
Following a successful managing career with JC Penney, Mr. Moody returned to Johnson City in 1976 to fulfill a personal goal of opening Moody Books.
Mr. Moody was an ordained minister. For over 50 years, he was minister of music serving several churches. He was on the staff of Fishery Community Church in Erwin for 17 years at the time of his death.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Warren and Ranah Moody; his wife, Linda D. Moody; two brothers, Bill Caraway and Warren “Gene” Moody, and a sister, Doris Caraway.
Mr. Moody is survived by: two daughters, Vickie Allison and husband Derrick, of Illinois, and Linda Moody Cass of New York; two sons, Vearl E. Moody, Jr. and wife Beverly, of Piney Flats, and Timothy Moody of New York; one brother, Jerry Moody of Ringold, GA; one sister, Sharon M. Wrinn of Johnson City; four grandchildren, Molly and Graham Allison and Nick and Raina Moody; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Gil Moody will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Art Gibson officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 AM Wednesday at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 9:50 am for those services.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Moody family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Moody family. (423) 282-1521