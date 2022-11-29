HAMPTON - Vaughn Simerly, Sr., 90, Hampton, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 in the Hillview Health Center. He was born May 26, 1932 in McMinnville, Oregon to the late Linzy & Velma Hyder Simerly. He had lived most of his life in Carter County. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Simerly was retired from the Maintenance Department of East Tennessee State University. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Vaughn Simerly, Jr., three brothers: Gene Gordon Simerly, Sam Simerly and William Bob Simerly and one sister: Selma Simerly.

Survivors include his wife: Delores Stevens Simerly. A daughter & son-in-law: Teresa and Joey McNeil. A Daughter-in-law: Julia Simerly Two Grandsons: Keith McNeil and Justin Simerly. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

