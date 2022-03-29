UNICOI - Valdine Guinn Wadsworth, age 92, Unicoi, went to her heavenly home on Friday, March 25, 2022. She is a daughter of the late George and Minta Foster Guinn. Valdine grew up in Unicoi but lived most of her life in North Redington Beach, Florida. Valdine moved back to Unicoi in 2004 to live with her sister, Naomi.
She was raised in First Baptist Church of Erwin. Valdine was a beautiful example of Christ’s love. She was a lady full of grace, beauty, love, generosity, integrity and great character.
Valdine was an excellent cook and she taught Home Economics for many years at Largo Middle School located in Largo, Florida. She and her husband Bill were very active members in their North Redington Beach Community. Bill served as the Mayor and Valdine helped preserve the Sea Turtles. She was the Wedding Director and Membership Chair for The Church by The Sea.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Wadsworth; three brothers: Kyle, Kermit and George Guinn; two sisters: Nila Pugh and Naomi McInturff; great nephews: Shepherd McInturff and Samuel Rice.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory many special, loving extended family members: Charle Anne Sher, Ed Harris, Maurice, Jeanne, Nehemiah and McKrae Guinn, Maureen and Amanda Guinn, Richard and Deborah Guinn, Jerry, Melanie and Matthew Sheppard, Terry Kent, Aaron, Allon and Ethan McInturff, Kevin, Susan and Andy McInturff, Jenny Rice, Kaliegh and Alyssa Wilson, Mike, Connie, Robert, Tiffany, Emily, Lela, Beau, Matthew, Jamie, Nila, Henry and Bea Rice, Mason and Abby Hemphill, Seth, Mary, Ira and Ruby Glauer; sweet friends: Sherri Garland, Lisa Tesneary and Ashley Ferguson; many other special friends also survive.
The family will be celebrating Valdine’s life on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Shepherds Glenn. Pastor Mike Pinner will officiate, and Maurice Guinn will deliver the Eulogy. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Shepherds Glenn by 10:50 a.m. on Saturday.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Wadsworth/McInturff family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
